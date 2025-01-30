N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.70 ($0.49), with a volume of 3017736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.90 ($0.50).

N Brown Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The firm has a market cap of £185.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3,970.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of apparel, footwear, and home goods for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

