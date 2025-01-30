National Bank Financial Forecasts Enbridge Q4 Earnings

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.
TSE ENB opened at C$63.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. The firm has a market cap of C$139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$45.05 and a 52 week high of C$65.62.
In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total transaction of C$66,293.64. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.77%.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
