National Bank Financial Forecasts Enbridge Q4 Earnings

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.69.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE ENB opened at C$63.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. The firm has a market cap of C$139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$45.05 and a 52 week high of C$65.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total transaction of C$66,293.64. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.77%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

