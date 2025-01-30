Nationwide Fund Advisors Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,704 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 9.7% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $121,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,839,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.32 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

