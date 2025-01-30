Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Down 5.4 %

NTZ opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 1.13% of Natuzzi at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

