Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 28.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shot up 28.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,322,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 1,417,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
