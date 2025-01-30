NestYield Visionary ETF Declares Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:EGGQ)

NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2011 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.
NestYield Visionary ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of EGGQ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,404. NestYield Visionary ETF has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $41.17.
