New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 5,065 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 174.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $198.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52-week low of $104.98 and a 52-week high of $207.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.63.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

