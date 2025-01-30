New England Research & Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.73.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $758.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $767.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $768.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.48 and a twelve month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

