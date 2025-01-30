New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 163.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,761,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,181,000 after acquiring an additional 932,665 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.6% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,596,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13,532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after buying an additional 3,970,658 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,268.75. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,033 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $81.73 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.