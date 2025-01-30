New Gold (TSE:NGD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 633135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.
New Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.05. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
