New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Shares Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.41). 15,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 14,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.37).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of £74.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.08.

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported GBX 4.05 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Star Investment Trust had a net margin of 68.60% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

New Star Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About New Star Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. New Star Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

