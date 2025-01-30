Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 420 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 148,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 203,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,113,403.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,623.40. This trade represents a 18.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $7,365,956. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

