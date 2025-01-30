Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 437 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,205,000 after acquiring an additional 173,034 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,010,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,475,000 after buying an additional 111,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This trade represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

