Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,253,000 after acquiring an additional 232,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,013,899.56. The trade was a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total transaction of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,928.59. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $449.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.73 and a 12 month high of $458.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $429.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

