Nilsine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

In other General Mills news, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

