Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 527 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Get Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.