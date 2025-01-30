NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Trading 4.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €16.50 ($17.19) and last traded at €16.32 ($17.00). 69,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.56 ($16.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.85. The company has a market cap of $521.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

