North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.13.

NOA traded down C$0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.60. 42,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.14. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$22.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$737.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.02. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of C$286.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,272.00. 8.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

