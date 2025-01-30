Northeast Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,581 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 47.5% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 10,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

