Northeast Financial Group Inc. Has $497,000 Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

CMF opened at $56.98 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

