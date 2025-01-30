Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWFL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ NWFL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $208.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). Norwood Financial had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwood Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $199,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,260. This represents a 98.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

