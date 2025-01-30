Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 25.9% – Time to Sell?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 371,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 91,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Nubeva Technologies Stock Up 17.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 7.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.
Nubeva Technologies Company Profile
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
