Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 25.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) fell 25.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 371,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 91,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.
About Nubeva Technologies
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
