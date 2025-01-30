NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,598 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $287,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $213.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $202.25 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.88.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.