Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Issues Earnings Results

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKOR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

