OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,186 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.21% of Virtu Financial worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

