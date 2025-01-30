OLD National Bancorp IN Has $9.32 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,704,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 74.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 105,444 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

