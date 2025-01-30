OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,068.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Atb Cap Markets lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,202.88. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,258 shares of company stock worth $11,219,004. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

