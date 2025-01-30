OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 9,720 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $19,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,885,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3,859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 42,721 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $9,270,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 328,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the period.

VONE opened at $274.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $219.81 and a twelve month high of $278.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

