OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 464,400 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,089,000 after purchasing an additional 403,254 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,776,000 after acquiring an additional 401,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 338,692 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

