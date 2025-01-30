OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 8,328 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Target were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $2,592,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Summa Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 3,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC raised its position in Target by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

