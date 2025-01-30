OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 121 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,727,000 after acquiring an additional 275,870 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,893,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $530,612,000 after acquiring an additional 609,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

