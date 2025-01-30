OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 458 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPYG opened at $89.84 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.