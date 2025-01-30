OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,647,708,000 after buying an additional 3,408,617 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 76,452.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,168,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,015 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6,188.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,397,000 after acquiring an additional 235,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10,766.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 228,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $712.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $581.70 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $669.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $718.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays reduced their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $795.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.47.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

