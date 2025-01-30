OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $160,000 Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Entergy were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Entergy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.81.

Shares of ETR opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.34. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 8,268 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,444.48. The trade was a 67.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,637 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

