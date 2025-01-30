OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baring Financial LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119,636 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.67.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,253.33. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. This represents a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $8,064,152 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $215.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

