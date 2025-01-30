OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $32.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 100,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 277,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJH stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

