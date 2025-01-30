OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 8,724 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 216.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

