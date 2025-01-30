OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 82 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in General Electric were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $198.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average of $175.63. General Electric has a 1 year low of $104.98 and a 1 year high of $207.65.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

