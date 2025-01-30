Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$113.06 and traded as low as C$110.85. Onex shares last traded at C$112.23, with a volume of 60,354 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities raised Onex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$111.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, December 30th.
Onex Stock Performance
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
