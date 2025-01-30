OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.24 ($0.07). Approximately 151,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 183,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The firm has a market cap of £19.59 million, a P/E ratio of 488.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.20.

OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The solar energy provider reported GBX 0.65 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OPG Power Ventures had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPG Power Ventures Plc will post 1.1836862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPG operates and develops power generation assets in India and currently has 414 MW in operation principally under the group captive model and 62MW of Solar assets.

OPG has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since May 2008 and since listing in 2008, the Company has grown from 20 MW of generating capacity to 476 MW, consistently delivering strong results as well as growth.

In our view India provides exciting and dynamic opportunities in our sector given its low and rising per capita consumption of electricity as well as India’s overall economic growth estimates.

