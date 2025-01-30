O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 482,670 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,288.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,228.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,173.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,291.15.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.