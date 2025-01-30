OxenFree Capital LLC Sells 543 Shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC)

OxenFree Capital LLC cut its stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC owned approximately 4.40% of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12.

About First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.