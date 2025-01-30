OxenFree Capital LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OxenFree Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.1% of OxenFree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $520.83 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.56.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

