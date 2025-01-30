PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%.
PACCAR Price Performance
PCAR stock opened at $111.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.45.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,251.52. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
