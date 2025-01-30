Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,936 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $359.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.89.

About Charter Communications



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

