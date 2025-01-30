Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.84 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 120.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in MSCI by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $594.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $606.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.42. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 2,900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,456,251.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $723.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.85.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

