Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in PTC by 80.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in PTC by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in PTC by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.54.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
