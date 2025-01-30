Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,036,000 after purchasing an additional 242,786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,028,000 after buying an additional 463,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,560 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $54.13 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

