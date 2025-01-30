Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.210-2.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 9.7 %

NYSE PKG opened at $215.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.05. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,145. This trade represents a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $8,064,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.